Danica Patrick isn’t here for the internet trolls.

The retired professional racecar driver hit the brakes and then went into full force when an Instagram user discussed her previous relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

“At 38, its over for you in the relationship world with high value men,” the user replied to Danica’s recent post. “From a failed marriage to failed dating clearly you have a problem dating.”

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former athlete put the online commenter on blast.

“If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed,” she captioned her post, alongside a screenshot of the user’s comment. “Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours.”

“Our reality is our decision. Still not easy—but true,” she concluded.

While Danica and Aaron haven’t publicly addressed their relationship status, E! News learned they called it quits last month.

