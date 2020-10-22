Utica-native Illusionist Leon Etienne to appear on the hit TV show “Penn and Teller: Fool Us!” on Monday, October 26

Illusionist Leon Etienne (known globally as “America’s Rock Illusionist”) has starred on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” showed us his wizarding skills on the SYFY Channel’s “Wizard Wars,” wowed Jimmy Fallon and millions of viewers on “Late Nite,” has performed at Radio City Music Hall, and headlines in Las Vegas. And on Monday, October 26, you can watch Etienne attempt to fool famous magicians, Penn & Teller, on the CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” Etienne states, “It is an all-new episode and I created a brand-new illusion just for this show. No one has ever seen me perform this, so I can’t wait for people to see it. Tune in!”

Hailed by critics as “America’s Rock Illusionist,” Etienne is recognized for his on-stage charisma, a fast-paced, high energy, rock n’ roll edge performance style, and his no-nonsense approach to magic. He has appeared on the world’s biggest TV shows, trended worldwide on social media, and performs live at entertainment hotspots around the world. Leon’s original creations, a passion for sleight-of-hand magic, and the best jaw-dropping grand illusions in the world explode on stage in his critically acclaimed hit show, “Magic Rocks!”

During the COIVD-19 pandemic, at a time when the world needs magic more than ever, Etienne has returned to his roots and has been performing safe, socially-distanced shows in Central and Western NY communities. Etienne maintains a social media presence that can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @magicrocksshow.