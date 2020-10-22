New York Senate and Assembly passed a two year moratorium on facial recognition in schools. This legislation would protect children from dangerous facial recognition, but Governor Cuomo has still failed to sign it into law.

Lockport Central School District turned on this technology this past January and was met with lawsuit from civil rights advocates.

These bills block all schools from purchasing or using biometric identification technology “for any purpose” until July 2022 or until the commissioner issues a report on how privacy will be addressed. The commissioner would first have to hold public hearings along with other outreach methods to seek feedback from teachers, school administrators, parents, and others prior to issuing the report.

If you think this is important urge Governor Cuomo to sign these bills.

Also check out banfacialrecognition.com