Mohawk Valley Community College will host two Virtual Evening Information Sessions to provide prospective students and their families with the opportunity to learn about what MVCC has to offer and get all of their questions answered, from the comfort of home.

The sessions will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Monday, Nov. 16. Each session, held via Zoom, will include a virtual admissions presentation highlighting MVCC’s academic programs, support services, campus life, student activities, athletics, and an overview of the admissions process and financial aid. For more information and to register, visit www.mvcc.edu/admissions/visit/ virtual-evening-sessions.php<h ttp://www.mvcc.edu/admissions/ visit/virtual-evening-sessions .php>.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.