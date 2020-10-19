October 25, 2020

Rev. Erin Dajka Holley

“Listen for Truth”

The fourth principle of the Unitarian Universalist Association is “A free and responsible search for truth and meaning.” The basis of the search is in listening, to our own hearts, to others, and for the meaning that surrounds us.

Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica SIGN IN INFORMATION BELOW Please join us at 10:30am on https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org

