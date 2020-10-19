October 17, 2020-Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D, I-Utica/Rome) presented leaders of the Polish Community with a resolution that she passed designating October as Polish Heritage Month in New York State.

“The Polish community has influenced our American culture in countless ways. They’ve made immeasurable contributions to the State of New York, and particularly the City of Utica and the greater Mohawk Valley, through their rich diverse history and traditions,” Buttenschon said. “It is the intent of this Legislative Resolution to recognize important events, such as Polish Heritage month, and cultures that have framed and enhanced our community. Celebrating the large amount of diversity in our area contributes to fulfilling our Nation’s great legacy of equal opportunity to pursue the American dream, and that is something I will always stand behind.”

Buttenschon presented the resolution to the Board Members of both the Utica Polish Community and Rome’s Polish Home along with community residents, Don and Sally Majka. The Polish community has contributed to enhancing our cultural experiences, as well as, strengthening the physical landscape of the cities that hey have lived in by erecting monuments of Polish American heroes, like General Kosciuszko and General Pulaski, and have introduced Polish Cathedral style architecture, which have beautified the area.