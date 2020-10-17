



We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Four years ago, we went on the hunt for a new mattress. And after doing extensive research, we settled on a Casper.

But then we thought about it a while more, and debated it, and made a big mistake: we opted for a competitor brand.

Why would we do such a thing? Because we thought all online mattress-in-a-box companies were the same, and we figured it wouldn’t make that big a difference to go with one that saved us a few hundred dollars. But after a few months of sleeping on the wannabe mattress, we realized the error of our ways… and felt it, courtesy of the aches and pains in our necks, shoulders and backs.

So when it came time to upgrade our mattress this year, we didn’t make the same mistake twice. This time, we got a Casper Nova Hybrid. And even though we’ve only been sleeping on it for a few weeks, we’re pretty sure this is what heaven feels like.

What makes the Nova so amazing is it’s the perfect blend of plush softness and superior support. Using a mix of premium foam and resilient springs, the Nova is built with seven zones of targeted support to help with spinal alignment, with softer foam around the shoulders and more support around the hips, waist and lower back. The mattress is deceivingly soft at first. When you push your hand into the top, it sinks in. And then the springs kick in, rising from below to balance out the softness, making you feel like you’re laying on a firm cloud.

And that’s pretty much the sensation we got when we laid down on the Nova for the first time (after dragging the box to our bedroom… a word of warning: it’s heavy!). After it unrolled on the bed frame and spread out into its natural form, we hopped on top and felt the stress melt away. Muscles that were normally tense from trying to hold ourselves in place suddenly released, and we literally felt like we were floating. That feeling continued through the night, the following week, and beyond. We may have spent an entire weekend in bed as a result. And for the first time in at least a decade, we’ve gotten every morning without the neck and back pain that’s been plaguing us.

So it’s safe to say you can consider us a Casper convert for life. Nothing else compares. And if you’re still not convinced, you can try one of their mattresses risk-free for 100 days. If you don’t totally love it, they’ll take the mattress off your hands and give you your money back.

But Casper is more than just mattresses now. They also have pillows, bed frames (two of which are newly launched), bedding and more. Check out our beloved mattress below, along with some of the other goodies Casper has to offer, designed to make you have the best sleep of your life. And trust us: that claim is legit.

Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress

If you like a mattress that feels like it’s giving you a hug all night long, but has enough support for your back and hips, this is the one for you. It’s super plush, with seven zones of support for proper spinal alignment, using a combo of foam and springs for support and airflow. Plus, each mattress cover is made with up to 70 recycled bottles.

$1095

Starts @ $931

Casper

Casper Foam Pillow

Don’t stop at upgrading your mattress: make sure you have a pillow that gives you enough support, too. Casper’s Foam Pillow was designed and tested by their in-house ergonomist. It’s proven to align your head and neck for proper support, with three layers of foam to cradle your head and neck, and still offer airflow so you stay cool while you sleep.

Starts @ $89

Casper

Casper Repose Bed Frame

One of two new bed frames specifically crafted to work with your Casper mattress of choice, this one is made using sustainably sourced wood and stylish softened edges (bonus: they’re easy on the shins, too). You can choose between a wood or a pillow headboard, in a selection of colors and finishes to match your personal taste.

Starts @ $695

Casper

Casper Mattress Protector

If you’re investing in a mattress like this, you want to make sure it lasts. Protect it from dirt, spills, and wear and tear with this mattress protector, made with waterproof material that has microscopic pores that let air in, but keep everything else out. That way your mattress stays cool, but it also keeps clean. And it doesn’t affect the feel of your mattress at all.

Starts @ $85

Casper

Casper Weighted Blanket

You’ve probably heard how weighted blankets can help calm anxiety and assist in relaxing you. Casper has their own weighted blanket made of microbeads that are evenly distributed through quilted channels, ensuring the weight is evenly distributed. It’s cozy, but still breathable thanks to a cotton cover. Choose from one of three weight options.

Starts @ $169

Casper

