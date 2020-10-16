For the first in our Art Lecture Series

Monuments Are Not History: Culture Hoarding and the Strange Partnership between Art Historians and Heritage Defenders

With Kirsten Pai Buick

THIS IS A FREE VIRTUAL EVENT

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Kirsten Buick is a Professor of Art History and Associate Dean of Equity and Excellence at the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, she attended the University of Chicago with a double-major in Art History and Italian Literature. Professor Buick went on to receive a Masters in Art History from the University of Michigan. She has published extensively on African American art and been the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Pre-Doctoral Fellowship and the Charles Gaius Bolin Fellowship at Williams College. She has taught at the University of New Mexico since 2000, where she specializes in art of the U.S.; African American art; gender and race as they impact the historiography of art; representations of the American landscape; and the history of women as patrons and collectors of the arts. Her book, Child of the Fire: Mary Edmonia Lewis and the Problem of Art History’s Black and Indian Subject, is published by Duke University Press. Her second book, White Skins, White Mask: The Performance of Race in British Colonial Portraits, is in progress.