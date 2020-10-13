Yogaween for Kids: 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Plumley Complex Atrium, Rome. Get the kids dressed up in their yoga-friendly Halloween costumes for a special class with Yoga for Kids of CNY. Bring your own yoga mat, and all COVID-19 safety guidelines must be followed. Admission is $5 per person. Tickets are limited; reserve yours in advance at www.mvcc.edu/tickets<http://ww w.mvcc.edu/tickets>.

Indoor Drive-In Movie “Us”: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Plumley Complex Atrium, Rome. Bring your own camp chair or blanket and “park” yourself in the Atrium for a scary movie night. Admission is $5 general, $2 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. Limited tickets available; reserve yours in advance at www.mvcc.edu/tickets<http://ww w.mvcc.edu/tickets>.

Halloween Celebration: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Wilcox Hall lobbies, Utica. Get the kids in costume and bring them to this safe and socially distanced Halloween celebration with Halloween treats, a surprise guest, and the chance to pick and paint a pumpkin. Admission is $5 general, $2 for children. Limited tickets available; reserve yours in advance at www.mvcc.edu/tickets<http://ww w.mvcc.edu/tickets>.

All visitors coming to campus are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing, check in at the campus checkpoint (Alumni College Center room 116 in Utica and Plumley Complex in Rome), and follow all guidelines and protocols outlined in the MVCC Responsible Restart Plan, which can be found at www.mvcc.edu/restart<http://ww w.mvcc.edu/restart>.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events.