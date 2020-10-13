Assemblages:

Artwork by Marc Anthony Polizzi

October 5 – 29, 2020 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica.

Art fans, come out to enjoy artwork by this highly inventive, talented local artist! A welcome breakthrough of creative spirit in these challenging times! Exhibit is free to the public. Gallery hours:

Saturday, Oct. 17 noon-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m.

Thurs. Oct. 29 5-7 p.m.

Exhibit can also be seen by appointment.Contact Rainer Wehner, 315 395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de.

Masks and social distancing are required For information on other events at The Other Side see our website, theothersideutica.org.

A Ghost In the Garden: Haunting and Society In the Renaissance: A talk by Visiting Assistant professor of Hispanic Studies, Emmy Herland.

We are excited to launch our 2020-21 Hamilton at The Other Side series of lectures, now in its 13th season with this gem of a talk, available now via Zoom. Ghost stories form a part of the folklore of diverse cultures across history. But what are these ghosts trying to tell us? By engaging with ghosts, we can learn about the way our societies process and memorialize history and learn to acknowledge the voices that have been left out. Professor Herland will tell a Renaissance Spanish ghost story to explore the role of ghosts in the land of the living. Link to the talk can be found at The Other Side Website, theothersideutica.org.