October 18, 2020

UU Utica will join The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton’s online worship service this Sunday. Click to see more about their congregation. and the information for signing onto their service here https://uubinghamton.org/about-uu-worship/. These details will be in the Oct. 15th newsletter as well. Our usual link for coffee hour will be available for chatting by 11:30am.

Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM 
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
SIGN IN INFORMATION BELOW
 
Please join us at 10:30am on https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
