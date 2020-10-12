October 18, 2020

UU Utica will join The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton’s online worship service this Sunday. Click to see more about their congregation. and the information for signing onto their service here https://uubinghamton.org/ about-uu-worship/. These details will be in the Oct. 15th newsletter as well. Our usual link for coffee hour will be available for chatting by 11:30am.