October 18, 2020
UU Utica will join The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Binghamton’s online worship service this Sunday. Click to see more about their congregation. and the information for signing onto their service here https://uubinghamton.org/
Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
SIGN IN INFORMATION BELOW
Please join us at 10:30am on https://zoom.us/j/368701920
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
Reply to: communications@uuutica.org