October 9, 2020-Friends of Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon are inviting everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of delicious homemade food at their Pulled Pork Drive-Thru Dinner on Sunday, October 18th from 12:00pm-4:00 pm at Scotty’s Smokehouse BBQ, located at 6700 Martin Street in Rome, NY.

In an effort to support the Assemblywoman’s campaign for reelection during this busy time, Friends of Marianne Buttenschon have gotten together and created an evening of food and a social distance meet and greet.

The family-style drive-thru dinner includes tender pulled pork sandwiches, mouth salt potatoes, tangy coleslaw and homemade cornbread for $15. Pre-order options are available by calling 315-335-2191.

During the drive-thru everyone will get a chance to meet and chat with the Assemblywoman.

For more information, please email Friends of Buttenschon at friendsofmbuttenschon@ gmail.com