Congressman Anthony Brindisi toured Lignetics wood pellet manufacturing plant in Schuyler today. Brindisi toured the plant and spoke with employees and managers about ways to support Upstate manufacturers during New York State’s reopening.

“Every corner of our community is feeling the impacts of COVID-19. I was grateful for the opportunity to hear from the hardworking men and women at Lignetics today about what they need to come back even better than before,” said Brindisi. “I’m working to boost Upstate manufacturers so they can continue to create good-paying jobs in our communities and spur our local economy. I take the title of ‘representative’ very seriously, and I look forward to taking today’s ideas back to Congress.”

New York wood industry leaders applauded Brindisi’s advocacy on behalf of Upstate workers.

“We are delighted to host Congressman Brindisi at our state-of-the-art Schuyler wood pellet manufacturing plant,” said Brett Jordan, CEO of Lignetics Inc. “Congressman Brindisi recognizes the important contribution that renewable, low carbon wood pellet fuel can make to meeting New York’s ambitious climate goals and helping New Yorkers affordably heat their homes and businesses with this clean, local fuel. We especially appreciate his support and co-sponsorship of HR 1479, the Biomass Thermal Utilization Act (BTU Act), which provides incentives to invest in modern pellet heating systems.”

“Congressman Brindisi has been a strong advocate for New York’s forests and wood products, including bioenergy, and as a member of the Congressional Working Forest Caucus he is bringing important policy to the national forefront on how our forests and wood products benefit clean air, clean water, wildlife and create jobs in our communities and across America,” said John Bartow, Executive Director of the Empire State Forest Products Association. “His tour of Lignetics Schuyler facility is the most recent of many wood product manufacturing facilities he has been to in New York’s 22nd Congressional District and we welcome his commitment to learn about and support our businesses.”

Brindisi, an ardent supporter of American manufacturing and Upstate job growth, is a co-sponsor of several bipartisan bills to help the timber harvesting industry and continues to urge congressional leaders to negotiate a bipartisan economic stimulus package.