NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit has opened an investigation into the death of Sofia Gomez, who died on October 8, 2020, following an encounter with law enforcement in Bronx County on October 5, 2020, pursuant to the Attorney General’s authority under Executive Order No. 147.

Executive Order No. 147 confers upon the Attorney General exclusive authority to investigate and, if warranted, prosecute cases in which a law enforcement officer causes the death of an unarmed civilian, as well as cases in which the Attorney General has determined that there is a significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous at the time his or her death was caused.