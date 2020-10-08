Clinton, NY – The Hamilton College Performing Arts presents Boston Brass Arts Across America: Community, Together on Sunday, October 18, at 8 pm in a free livestreamed event.

Boston Brass offers a “something-for-everyone” real-time, livestreamed program featuring familiar classical works and popular jazz standards broadcast from the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee, MI.

For 35 years, Boston Brass has set out to establish a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Performing everything from exciting classical arrangements to burning jazz standards, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment that captivates all ages. The ensemble’s lively repertoire bridges classical formality with an evening of great music and boisterous fun. Throughout their 100 performances each year, they deliver a wide selection of musical styles with unique arrangements in a friendly and enjoyable atmosphere. This legendary group has performed in 49 states and 30 countries.

This event is free and open to the public. No advance registration required. Visit www.hamilton.edu/performingarts, call (315) 859-4350, or email mreiserm@hamilton.edu for a link to the performance.