“Understanding the Use of Force”

Clinton, N.Y. – The College/Community Partnership for Racial Justice Reform is offering its fourth free online and broadcast webinar program this Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., on WPNY (channel 11 analog or channel 12 on Spectrum cable). The program, titled “Understanding the Use of Force,” can also be accessed online by registering at http://community2justice.org.

This week’s program will examine the legal standards for use of force by law enforcement in New York State, how the training of police incorporates “use of force”, and how it is interpreted by affected communities. Other topics discussed will be how “stop and question” and “stop and frisk” policies work, why de-escalation techniques should be incorporated into traffic stops, and alternative best practices to reduce the use of force by police.

Utica College Professor of Practice in Economic Crime Management Bernard Hyman, will present the topic. Panelists include Steve Lockwood, a plaintiff’s attorney in police misconduct lawsuits, and Mark Polkosnik, professor of law and director of the Legal Studies program at Herkimer County Community College.

Founded by Hamilton College Professor of Government Frank Anechiarico, the College/Community Partnership for Racial Justice Reform member institutions include six area colleges – Hamilton College, Herkimer College, Mohawk Valley Community College, Pratt MWP, SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly), and Utica College. The partnership was formed earlier this year with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, Frontiers Club of the Mohawk Valley, and the United Way of the Mohawk Valley to pursue constructive, equitable change in the criminal justice system locally and statewide.

Future free webinars in this series will be held on consecutive Wednesdays (except for the final offering in January) at 7 pm. All may be accessed via television and on the internet by registering at http://community2justice.org

October 21 – Justice in the Process

Operations of the courts, plea bargaining and the effects of race and poverty, restorative justice as an alternative

October 28 – Punishment and Corrections

Issues in county jails and probation, including education in the jails and re-entry best practices

November 4 – How Are We Handling Domestic Violence and Mental Health Interventions?

An examination of these both in the community and in the courts

January 27, 2021 – Next Steps toward Accountability and Reform

