Welding Employment Entry Level Program

OHM BOCES – New Hartford

Monday & Wednesday

1/21/21 through 5/12/21

5:00 am – 9:00 p.m.

Tuition $1400.00 – Payment plan available

(NH) Preparation for entry-level employment and the American Welding Society certification examination. First Aid / CPR and OSHA-10 included. Detailed information about the American Welding Society certification testing is available at www.aws.org .

Required supplies include: Welding helmet with No. 10 shade, safety glasses, work boots, long pants, heavy long sleeved shirt, Tig welding gloves – brown and leather, welding jacket, black gloss lenses.

Class size is limited, register early! Students must be pre-registered by

. To register or for more information call (315) 793-8696 or online at www.moboces.org/adulted .