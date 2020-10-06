Welding Employment Entry Level Program

OHM BOCES – New Hartford

Monday & Wednesday

1/21/21 through 5/12/21

5:00 am – 9:00 p.m.

Tuition $1400.00 – Payment plan available

(NH) Preparation for entry-level employment and the American Welding Society certification examination.  First Aid / CPR and OSHA-10 included.  Detailed information about the American Welding Society certification testing is available at www.aws.org.

 Required supplies include:  Welding helmet with No. 10 shade, safety glasses, work boots, long pants, heavy long sleeved shirt, Tig welding gloves – brown and leather, welding jacket, black gloss lenses. 

Class size is limited, register early! Students must be pre-registered by

. To register or for more information call (315) 793-8696 or online at www.moboces.org/adulted.

Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here