UTICA, NY – Calling all home school parents! Let the Utica Zoo and Beaversprite, the zoo’s Conservation Education Center, be your science connection this year! The lessons will start at the zoo for hands-on animal interactions and STEM-related activities. The following week, students will reinforce the lesson at Beaversprite with fieldwork and fun.

The Utica Zoo is fully chartered as an education facility by NYSED and all lessons and activities will adhere to Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and include take-home worksheets as well as a list of resources for further learning. The lessons will be geared towards students in 2nd to 6th grades but all ages can participate.



The cost is $15.00/child for both classes and participants must pre-register. For more information or to register for a class, please email mary.hall@uticazoo.org.



Beaversprite Conservation Education Center is located approximately 45 minutes east of Utica in the town of Oppenheim. The address is 399 Belden Corner’s Rd, Dolgeville, NY 13329

October 15th –11:00 AM at Utica Zoo

Fall is here, and the trees are preparing for cold weather. Learn the science behind the changes the trees are going through and meet a few of the ambassador animals that depend on trees for survival.

October 22–11:00 AM at Beaversprite

We will make a plant press and then it is out to the woods to observe firsthand the autumnal changes, look for animals and collect some colorful leaves.

Educational programming at the Utica Zoo is supported by First Source Federal Credit Union.

