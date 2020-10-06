Over this past two days, October 4th and 5th the Mid-Utica Neighborhood Preservation Corporation (MUNPC) /(aka) The Leisure Time Activity Center; located at 1115 West Street, 13501, was burglarized not once, but twice.

The Leisure Time Center is the home of the Bessie Hicks Senior Citizen’s program, the only seniors’ program in Utica’s Cornhill neighborhood that offers culturally relevant socialization, recreation and support services to its predominately African-America members. The Leisure Time is also one of the few public assembly spaces in Cornhill and was often used for meetings and other community- based activities prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his routine check on the building and the grounds on Sunday, board member Cleon Frazier discovered that the locked gate to the driveway was broken open, and upon further examination he found the center’s doors and windows kicked in and items stolen. Mr. Frazier, together with his wife Patricia, immediately reported the burglary to the Utica Police Department and they began an investigation.

But then, again this morning, Cleon found that the second burglary had occurred. This time the thieves came prepared to remove the center’s 60” television, cable box, speakers, and other valuable equipment. Even the first aide equipment, including two newly purchased digital thermometers were taken.

The members of the Bessie Hicks Center are heart- broken. “First, we were separated because of the pandemic and social distancing”, and now our center has been violated by people who have not sense of community” said one member who wished to remain anonymous.

The Leisure Time Activity Center, a not-for-profit organization, does not receive any public or foundation funding. The organization is mainly supported through donations from members of St. Paul’s Baptist Church, members of the seniors’ program, and, sometimes, small donations from Utica’s business community.

For the past couple of months, the Center’s Coordinator, Jill Voss, and the secretary of the board of directors, Robbie Dancy, have been working furiously to bring the building into compliance with COVID-19 reopening requirements. This burglary is a devastating set-back to our efforts to provide services to our community. The center is left wondering “who would do such a thing”?