UTICA, NY – Join in on the fun at Beaversprite Conservation Education Center on Saturday, October 17th from 3 pm-7 pm for their very first Haunted Trail!

Hit the Beaversprite trails and view spooky, animal-themed decor with Halloween stations along the way to guide you through the trails and keep the hairs on the back of your neck standing straight up! There will also be a Halloween scavenger hunt, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled. Trail adventurers will be rewarded with a bounty of treats at the end of the trail at the Nature Center. Enjoy the Nature Center, games, and crafts, plus fall snacks and cider, or head out to the fire pit to warm by the fire and get your s’ mores fix while taking in a spooky story.

The Beaversprite Haunted Trail runs from 3 pm-7 pm with the final trail entry at 6:15 pm. Tickets are $5/person or $20/family of up to 6. Groups with more than 6 people should contact mary.hall@uticazoo.org. To ensure proper social distancing, limited, timed-tickets are available. Tickets may be purchased at UticaZoo.org/Beaversprite/hauntedtrail

Beaversprite Conservation Education Center is located approximately 45 minutes east of Utica in the town of Oppenheim. The address is 399 Belden Corner’s Rd, Dolgeville, NY 13329. All proceeds will directly benefit Beaversprite and allow for continued development of programming and future trail work. Masks are required when unable to socially distance. Pets are not allowed to be brought onto the Beaversprite trails.

