UTICA, NY – With the upcoming day off from school for local students on October 12, the Utica Zoo will be holding a STEAM adventure class to keep learning minds active. At the Utica Zoo Rube Goldberg STEAM Adventure Camp, inventors aged 8-12 years of age will work in groups, using everyday items to insert ten or more “actions” into the feeding of the Zoo’s Sumatran Chicken Poe.

Campers will learn the concepts behind Rube Goldberg machines and actions, or anything that transfers energy from one item to another. Campers will design and build their own wild machines to accomplish simple tasks in a fun and complex way. The machine will accomplish the task of providing feed for Poe.



Camp will kick-off at 10am but campers are encouraged to arrive a bit early to check-in. Parents/Guardians are invited to return at 2:45 pm for a demonstration of the campers “machine” and hear about how each part was developed directly from the campers who built it.



Cost is $55 per child, plus admission, for not-yet-members, and $50 per child for Utica Zoo Members. Campers should bring a packed lunch as camp runs until approximately 3 pm. Registration may be found at UticaZoo.org/education/zoocamp

For more information about this, or anything Utica Zoo related, visit UticaZoo.org, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @uticazoo.