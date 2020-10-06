The City of Utica Fire Department (UFD) is partnering with the National Fire Protection

Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week, to promote this year’s

Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

The campaign works to educate everyone about basic but important actions they can take

to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in

the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires originate in the kitchen and

two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking

materials.

The UFD encourages all residents to embrace the 2020 Fire Prevention Week theme.

Utica Fire Captain Joe Puleo stated, “The most important step everyone should take

before making a meal is to observe “Fire Safety in the Kitchen” guidelines. A cooking

fire can grow quickly and many homes have been damaged and people have been injured

by fires that could have easily been prevented.”

The UFD wants to share the following safety tips to help prevent cooking fires;

 Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying,

grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.

 If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in

the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.

 You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken

medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.

Above and beyond the call…

 Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease

fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and

leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

 Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food

or drink is prepared or carried.

In addition, the UFD is hosting a video series in support of this year’s campaign. To find

out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in the City of Utica, please

contact the UFD’s website at www.cityofutica.com/departments/fire.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention,

please visit www.fpw.org

