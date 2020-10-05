October 11, 2020

Rev. Erin Dajka Holley

“Stories Call Us Forward”

As we work toward building Beloved Community and practice radical inclusion, we must open our hearts to the stories around us. On this National Coming Out Day, let us listen to the stories from LGBTQ+ members of our congregation and UUs. Each of us may learn so much from one another’s voices than we could ever imagine, bringing us closer, stronger, and with such depth.

—



Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica SIGN IN INFORMATION BELOW Please join us at 10:30am on https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org

Reply to: communications@uuutica.org