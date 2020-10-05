The world of Supes is a convoluted and often bloody one on Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, and that’s all thanks to the god-like abilities that the super-powered get to play around with. Thanks to a not-so-secret substance called Compound V, ordinary humans are given superhuman powers like heat vision, super strength, and Wolverine-like claws that either get them dubbed a superhero or just really cool at local parties. Although all their abilities come from the same drug, their unique power is totally up to chance. And since there are a lot of Supes that make appearances on the comic book adaptation, we’ve rounded up the ones to know and all their extraordinary abilities to boot!

Source

Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here