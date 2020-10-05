CLINTON, NY — The Kirkland Art Center is launching a virtual and in-person exhibition of three local artists whose paintings bring new perspectives on their subjects and shift us to the uncomfortable and fantastic. “Portraits, Figures” features John Fitzsimmons, Tom Montan and Doug Whitfield, who all live and work in upstate New York. Their figurative and portrait work ranges from Whitfield’s dreamlike theatrical characters to Montan’s hyper-real paintings that express the human experience, and Fitzsimmons’s images that evoke conflicted narratives. The show features portraits by – and of – the three artists, who will be present at the opening on Saturday, October 10 at 1 pm. Online viewing of the exhibition is available f rom October 10 at www.kacny.org/gallery and in-person viewing (with masks, social distancing, limited capacity) at the Kirkland Art Center Gallery on East Park Row in Clinton starts on Saturday, October 10 and every Saturday from 1 pm – 4 pm. The exhibition is free, open to the public, and wheelchair accessible. It runs through November 20, 2020.

Kirkland Art Center, 9 ½ East Park Row, Clinton, NY 13323. 315-8538871. www.kacny.org.

Images:

DAVID by Tom Montan

TRIPLE GODDESS by Doug Whitfield

ON THE HUNTED by John Fitzsimmons