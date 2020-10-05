Mohawk Valley Community College’s Board of Trustees has named Anthony J. Colón chair and Frank Dubeck, Jr., M.D., as vice chair, effective Oct. 1.

Colón is serving his 12th year on the Board of Trustees since his Oneida County appointment in 2008. He previously served as vice chair from 2018 to Sept. 30, 2020.

He served 10 years working for California-based Mitchell International as a senior account executive and director of Latin American sales and marketing. Since 1999, Colón has provided bilingual services to a variety of entities including the federal and New York court systems and others. He also is contracted to provide family support services through the Integrated Community Alternatives Network (ICAN).

Colón currently holds leadership positions within the New York State and (national) Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). He was the 2015 winner of the New York Community College Trustees Marvin A. Rapp Award for distinguished trustee service. He recently was elected 2021 Chair of the ACCT Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, which provides leadership for the involvement of historically underrepresented diverse populations within the governance activities of the board. The organization represents more than 6,500 elected and appointed trustees who govern over 1,200 community, technical, and junior colleges in the United States and abroad.

In addition to his local, New York, and national service as a Trustee, Colón has a long history of community service. He serves on the Oneida County Vision 2020 initiative; the City of Utica’s Planning Board and Access and Inclusion Committee; and the City’s Police Reform Advisory Committee. He also is co-founder of the Mohawk Valley Latino Association, Inc., and is a member of the Boy Scouts of America Area 3 Board and South Gate Ministries and Church.

Dubeck was appointed in 2015 by Governor Andrew Cuomo. He is medical director for Change Healthcare in King of Prussia, Penn., a position in which he provides clinical support for the development and maintenance of various software solutions for the healthcare industry. He previously worked as chief medical officer, vice president of medical policy, and regional vice president of the Utica Region at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, where he was responsible for the development and maintenance of medical policies and protocols, worked with regional and national experts to develop consensus among the medical policy committee, and oversaw implementation of policy logic, clinical editing, coding disputes and provider appeals.

Prior to working at Excellus, Dubeck was the executive vice president at Summerhill Co. in Sherburne, N.Y., a physician services company, and served as a general internist at Slocum Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford, N.Y., for 12 years. He is a 2016 inductee to the Healthcare Hall of Distinction.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events