Dwayne Johnson is still on top.

The action star is the No. 1 highest-paid actor on Forbes’ annual list, for the second year in a row. But this time, he’s not joined by four Marvel Avengers in the top ten, as he was last year.

Many of the new class of top-earners got a chunk of their big paychecks from Netflix and other streaming services. Forbes’ payday estimates reflect earnings between June 1, 2019, and June 1, 2020. The list of highest-paid female actors, which Scarlett Johansson led with $56 million last year, will be out next month. 

Dwayne Johnson, center, tops the Forbes list of highest-paid actors in 2020. Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg are the next-highest earners

Here’s a look at who’s on the list and what they made:

Dwayne Johnson

Earnings estimate: $87.5 million

Along with cashing a huge check for his Netflix film “Red Notice” – Forbes reports it was worth $23.5 million – Johnson is still selling his successful Under Armour line, complete with shoes, clothes and headphones. The big checks will keep coming in, as he plans to make his DC superhero debut.

Ryan Reynolds

Earnings estimate: $71.5 million

Forbes reports that Reynolds made more than $20 million for each of his recent Netflix films, “Six Underground” and “Red Notice.” It’s no wonder he offered a huge reward for a lost teddy bear.

Mark Wahlberg

Earnings estimate: $58 million

Wahlberg has made millions producing the series “McMillions” and “Wahl Street.” He had a big Netflix movie in the past year, too: “Spenser Confidential.”

Ben Affleck

Earnings estimate: $55 million

Yes, he was also in a Netflix film, “The Last Thing He Wanted.” He also starred in “The Way Back.”

Earnings estimate: $54 million

Diesel still got a “Fast & Furious” pay day – for producing Netflix series “Fast & Furious Spy Racers” – but the next film, “F9,” was moved to next year.

Akshay Kumar

Earnings estimate: $48.5 million

The Bollywood star has plenty of endorsement deals and is also starring in an Amazon Prime series called “The End.” He also made last year’s list.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Earnings estimate: $45.5 million

Forbes reports that much of Miranda’s earnings comes from Disney buying the rights to his Broadway production of “Hamilton,” which is now streaming on Disney Plus. The movie adaptation of his Broadway show “In the Heights” is out next year.

Will Smith

Earnings estimate: $44.5 million

No stranger to this Forbes ranking, Smith returns to the list thanks to his steady stream of lead parts and side projects like his Snapchat series.

Adam Sandler

Earnings estimate: $41 million

Although he isn’t a box-office draw like the others on the list and his independent film “Uncut Gems” didn’t earn him a giant check, Sandler’s been successful on Netflix since signing a four-film deal for $250 million in 2014, Forbes reports. His film “Murder Mystery” was popular on the streamer this year.

Jackie Chan

Earnings estimate: $40 million

The movie legend had endorsements, licensing deals and five movies in the past year. 

