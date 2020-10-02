By Natalie Williams

No Justice, No Peace!

That is the chant.

Police Brutalities; Recant

To Brutalizers; we demand

Cease your crimes against us.

We take a stand.

Yes, “Black Lives Matter” – no more, no less

This country’s ‘rules must face a test.

Look to the mirror first, I say

And we may see another day

A time when ‘All God’s Children’ play

Proceed – beyond mere words, I pray

To actions, which bring lasting change to patch the wounds, and minds deranged

If we don’t know justice; you can’t have peace Acknowledge what was done, at least.

Apologize, then compensate.

Do this now; while not yet, too late…

This could offset a brewing war;

and suffering – from shore to shore

For revolution has a cost.

“The ‘system’ is broken”. And lives were lost…

And to their profits; there will be no reform Must Overthrow what’s bent and torn

“His Story”; now, ‘Our Legacy’?

That’s unacceptable to me

Justice comes from ‘Just Us’; All of us know

America’s got so far to go.

A reckoning; of the past to now

To heal our nation; first kneel & bow

Lest racial injustice tear us apart

Pray, we must try for a better start

Not with guns; or knees pressed to our backs

An Upcomeance to those who proceed to attack

If indeed, ‘All Lives Matter’; tell me how

We’ve come to this position now?

No Justice Know justice

No Justice Know peace