Utica, NY: Clayville Pottery will be hosting a special fundraising sale on Saturday, October 24th and Sunday, October 25th, to benefit 4 Element Studio. 30% of all sales will be donated to support 4 Elements Studio’s educational and exhibition programming. Clayville Pottery will be open from 12 to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday. All work will be on display outdoors and social distancing will be encouraged. Works will also be available online at www.clayvillepottery.net, for those unable to visit Clayville Pottery in person. Ceramics will include gourds, crystalline vessels, discontinued, and clearance items.

Clayville Pottery is located at 179 Butcher Road in Clayville, NY, and is owned and operated by Vartan Poghosian, a contemporary ceramic artist. He is also the founder and current director of 4 Elements Studio.

About 4 Elements Studio:

4 Elements Studio is a community arts center in downtown Utica, located at 730 Broadway in Utica, offering artistic services and programming to artists, the community and individuals with special needs. 4 Elements Studio provides countless opportunities to create and enjoy the arts including classes and workshops for all ages, individualized programming for people with disabilities, gallery space, exhibitions, workspaces and other artistic resources. For more information on 4 Elements Studio, please visit www.4elementsstudio.org.

Please note the gallery and exhibition spaces are currently closed to the public due to COVID-19. All workshops and classes must be reserved online in advance.