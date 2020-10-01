September celebrated harvest month and thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County, Food Bank of Central New York, NYS Ag and Markets, the Morrisville-Eaton High School, and an amazing cohort of volunteers, 700 households reaped a local harvest of free produce and dairy products through the Nourish NY program held on September 3rd.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many people struggling to make ends meet as well as provide healthy meals for their families. “The economic impact of this pandemic on our communities is profound and not going to go away and these community events have been crucial in ensuring that people have the nutrition and food resources that they need” said Brian McManus; Chief Supply Chain Officer for the Food Bank of Central New York.

Each household received a box of fruits and vegetables and a box with milk, cheese and other dairy products, all from New York State farmers. With an estimated retail value of $25 per household, the total economic benefit to county residents was over $17,000. “It was an amazing day of giving to Madison County. We all left feeling overwhelmed with thanks and appreciation for being able to offer this opportunity to our community” said Dr. Karin Bump, Executive Director for CCE Madison.

The event took place at the Morrisville-Eaton High School and it would not have been possible without each party working together for the betterment of Madison County residents. “Everyone involved, especially CCE Madison was a great community partner for us” said McManus.

Governor Cuomo’s Nourish New York Initiative provides $25 million in funding to food banks for the purchase of agricultural food products from New York State farms and processors. You can read more about the program by visiting this site: https://agriculture.ny.gov/NourishNY

Questions, comments or suggestions? Contact Patty Catalano at: 315-684-3001 ext. 123 or by email at patriciamae@cornell.edu