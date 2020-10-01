Oneida County History Center 1608 Genesee Street Utica, New York

SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 at 11:30 am

Haudenosaunee Storytelling

Storytelling is an important component of Haudenosaunee culture. Oral traditions and legends have been passed from generation to generation, teaching their communities how to live, act, and care for one another, as well as how to manage during the unpredictable seasons. Join Jessica Farmer to listen to her version of a few of these ageless stories and legends, and learn about their meaning and significance.

Jessica Farmer (Father is of the Onondaga Turtle Clan) is the Cultural Programs Coordinator at the Shako:wi Cultural Center. She also teaches several how-to classes that include beadwork, cornhusk dolls, regalia, painting, and working with quills.

This program takes place in the Oneida County History Center’s main gallery on Saturday, October 10, 2020, starting at 11:30 am. Seating is limited and advanced registration is required. Masks and social distancing are required; no exceptions. Individuals who do not feel well or show symptoms are not permitted to attend. High-risk individuals are encouraged to stay home.

Admission to this program is $5 for non-members and free for members. Non-members should purchase tickets in advance from the OCHC e-Bookstore. Members can call 315-735-3642 or email rmclain@oneicaountyhistory.org to rsvp.