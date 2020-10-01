We, the Utica Abolitionists, stand with Walter Washington’s family and hold the District Attorney’s office, the Utica Police Department and the entire city administration to blame for the tragic killing of Walter Washington and the ongoing grave abuse of justice surrounding his death. Now, 15 years later, with no justice served, we are calling on the community to join us as we march today from Oneida Square to the Utica Police Station with Walter’s family and the community to demand the termination and conviction of Samuel Geddes. We are also calling for the abolition of the very system rooted in violence, racism and corruption that set in place the injustices that cut Walter’s life tragically short, tormented his friends and family, and plagued his case. On July 5, 2005, then Officer Samuel Geddes of the Utica Police Department shot and killed Black Utica resident Walter Washington. The UPD changed their story of how Washington was killed several times, going so far as to pressure neighbors to sign false statements saying that they witnessed a Black man with a hoodie run into Washington’s partner’s backyard and kill him. As a result of this killing and cover-up, a very loose investigation was conducted in which a number of witnesses were never interviewed, conflicting evidence was not followed up on and the same officer in question acted as the star witness in a case in which he was the killer. Since then, Geddes has been promoted to sergeant and has, very recently, been suspended without pay after a violent incident in which he pepper sprayed a woman and teenager in Utica. We will not stop organizing, protesting, and taking collective action until our demands are met.