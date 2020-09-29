More than 8,000 shoppers swear by it.

A rise in the temperature means swimsuit and shorts season is once again here and with it, a routine of more frequent waxing or shaving. Despite slathering on shaving creams or using sensitive-skin formulas, sometimes the dreaded summer skincare woes of razor burn and ingrown hairs still make their appearance and turn what should be a fun time into a not-so-fun one.

Luckily, there’s an easy fix — and it won’t cost you more than your next trip to get coffee and a croissant. According to the devoted skincare sleuths of Amazon, Tree Hut’s Shea Exfoliating Sugar Scrub is a solution they name as a must-have.

As the retailer’s top pick for the “ingrown hair scrubs” query, the $9 scrub has amassed more than 3,000 five-star reviews filled with customers sharing their praises for the bump-fighting formula.

The exfoliating blend is made with moisturizing organic shea butter, avocado oil, sweet almond oil, and skin-perfecting Amazon pequi extract for a summery scent that seriously transforms skin. Not only that, but its sugar grains provide a deep yet gentle exfoliation while the vitamin C-rich formula replenishes skin to keep it from drying out.

“I used to purchase these scrubs from my local grocery store until I found it cheaper on Amazon,” said one shopper. “I love the product. I use this sugar scrub to exfoliate my body about twice a week. The smell is amazing, like a tropical paradise, and it exfoliates great without over-drying and is essential for maintaining smooth legs and bikini area from shaving. Bye-bye razor irritation, ingrown hairs, and bumps.”

Aside from its seemingly magical ability to make irritation a thing of the past, the scrub is also paraben-free and made without formaldehyde, so you can feel good in your skin and feel good about what you’re putting on it. Even shoppers with sensitive skin say the scrub has worked wonders for them without causing irritation like many more abrasive scrubs have a tendency to do.

If you’re ready to hack your summer skincare and shaving routine, and to kiss bothersome ingrowns goodbye once and for all, head to Amazon to shop the moisturizing body scrub shoppers swear by for super soft skin.

