



SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — Police are asking the public for help in trying to find a man following a disturbing incident at a Springfield Walmart. He was allegedly hugging shoppers and then telling them they now have coronavirus, according to authorities.

It happened to multiple customers at the Boston Road Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 15 at about 7 p.m.

“This suspect took an item out of a victims hands and then gave him a hug,” Springfield police wrote on Facebook. “He told the victim ‘Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid.’”

One victim, a cancer survivor, told police the unidentified man started laughing and then walked away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 413-787-6355.

