Clinton, N.Y. – The College/Community Partnership for Racial Justice Reform is announcing its second in a series of eight free online and broadcast webinar programs this Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m., on WPNY (channel 11 analog or channel 12 on Spectrum cable). The program, titled “What is Systemic, or Institutional, Racism?” can be accessed online by registering at http://community2justice.org.

Wednesday’s program will address the historical roots of racism, international examples, and the current American experience of racism. Panelists will discuss the forms it takes and the damage it has done to families, public health, and education. They will also explore how to restore community wellness in affected neighborhoods.

Utica College’s Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Anthony Baird will present the topic. Panelists include SUNY Poly’s Chief Diversity Officer Mark Montgomery, Hamilton College Professor of Philosophy Todd Franklin, and SUNY Poly Professor of Sociology Veronica Tichenor.

Founded by Hamilton College Professor of Government Frank Anechiarico, the College/Community Partnership for Racial Justice Reform member institutions include six area colleges – Hamilton College, Herkimer College, Mohawk Valley Community College, Pratt MWP, SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly), and Utica College. The partnership was formed earlier this year with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, Frontiers Club of the Mohawk Valley, and the United Way of the Mohawk Valley to pursue constructive, equitable change in the criminal justice system locally and statewide.

Future free webinars in this series will be held on consecutive Wednesdays (except for the final offering in January) at 7 pm. All may be accessed via television and on the internet by registering at http://community2justice.org

October 7 – Why is Diversity Not Enough? Training and Best Practices for Policing Reform

The need for more diversity in criminal justice agencies, how organizational culture and role identity override diversity’s positive effects, re-forming criminal justice agencies through accountability and inclusion

October 14 – Understanding the Use of Force

Legal standards in New York state, training, interpretations in community, stop/question/frisk, de-escalation and traffic stops, alternative best practices

October 21 – Justice in the Process

Operations of the courts, plea bargaining and the effects of race and poverty, restorative justice as an alternative

October 28 – Punishment and Corrections

Issues in county jails and probation, including education in the jails and re-entry best practices

November 4 – How Are We Handling Domestic Violence and Mental Health Interventions?

An examination of these both in the community and in the courts

January 27, 2021 – Next Steps toward Accountability and Reform

