Following reports and a statement from the United Mine Workers of America, Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“I stand with the hardworking men and women at Remington Arms and the United Mine Workers of America. Any bidder would be lucky to have such a dedicated and skilled workforce. I am encouraged by this news and will continue to fight for these good-paying union jobs and the village of Ilion. We are not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step in the process. Any worker dealing with the uncertainty should feel free to contact my office for assistance.”