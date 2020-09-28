What: The JPC Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

When: Mon, Sep 28, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm. (Rain or Shine)

What: Walkers JPC Food Giveaway

When: Tue, Sep 29, 2020, & Wed, Sep 30, 2020, from 3 pm to 6 pm. (Rain or Shine)

Where: Johnson Park Center – 1400 West Street (Block), NY 13501



Contact: Rev Ursula Meier, JPC COO (315) 269-8580; JPC Office from 1 pm to 5 pm (315) 734-9608

Utica, NY. Thanks to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund created by the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties and the United Way of the Mohawk as a single community-wide fund. The Johnson Park Center (JPC) received grant awards to provide food to the community. With the generous support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY) and donors, JPC will be having a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC Sites Rain or Shine on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Starting on the corner of Arthur and West streets, cars/vehicles will line up at food stations where JPC Intake Persons, wearing face masks, will assist you with completing Intake Form. They will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. Then you will drive up to each station, where volunteers will put the food in your car/vehicle.

A tractor-trailer full of food will be available to be given to the community. Food items may include chicken, salmon or pork patties, cheese, fresh produce, canned items such as soup, pears, vegetables, cereal, rice, beans, etc. per household.

For the Walkers, Food Giveaway is on Tue, September 29, & Wed, September 30, 2020, between 3 pm to 6 pm at the 1404 West Street Food Pantry location. The JPC Food Pantry Regular Operation (FPRO) hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 pm.

During this challenging time of the pandemic, by fighting hunger and food insecurity, the JPC Food Giveaway helps families & individuals be food secured and a stepping stone to self-sufficiency.

Thank you to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund single the community-wide fund, the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), the United Way of the Mohawk Valley, Utica National Foundation Group, M&T Bank/Partners Charitable Fund, the Mele Family Fund, and anonymous donor-advised funds of the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, the Bank of Utica, the UFCW Charity Golf Classic, Inc., the Hartford Fire Insurance a donor-advised fund of the Benevity Community Impact Fund; Carbone Auto Group, Jimmy John’s, MV Community Action Agency, the Compassion Coalition, CASA Imports, and Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses, the Mohawk Street Hannaford, We received monetary and food donations from various donors, businesses, organizations, and individual supporters, the volunteers, the American Red Cross, the Junior Frontiers, JPC/JPA Staff & Shelter Program Participants, and Media Coverage from WKTV, Spectrum News, Observer-Dispatch, and the Utica Phoenix.