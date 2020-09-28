UTICA, NY — The Mohawk Valley Latino Association, Inc. is observing Hispanic Heritage Month this year starting on September 15 and until October 15. This year, an in-person celebration was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Mohawk Valley Latino Association wants to recognize the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos from the area in a different, but still special, way by highlighting several Latino members of our community and their stories on our website and social media.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the contributions and importance of the Hispanics and Latinos to the United States and those American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. The Hispanic Heritage observance began in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402.

With this, we hope to create meaningful, virtual conversations surrounding what Hispanic Heritage means and the diverse and rich ways in which Hispanic and Latino identities present themselves. We invite all members of the community to join us in celebrating Hispanics and Latinos and their contributions as active and valuable members of our community and society.

The Mohawk Valley Latino Association was established to improve the standards of living for Latino residents of the Mohawk Valley through various services that will educate and empower them; to achieve awareness amongst the different cultures of the Mohawk Valley; and to help shape the minds of our youth and demonstrate to them the great opportunities available within the Mohawk Valley and our Nation. For more information, calls can be made to 315-864-8419 or email us at mvla@mvlautica.org.