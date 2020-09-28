Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,604 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 9 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Queens – 1

Suffolk – 8

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 541 (+14)

Patients Newly Admitted – 88

Hospital Counties – 34

Number ICU – 155 (-9)

Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (-16)

Total Discharges – 76,595 (+67)

Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 25,456

Of the 84,770 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 866, or 1.02 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.7% 0.5% Central New York 0.9% 0.6% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.4% 0.7% Long Island 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.7% 1.6% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.5% 0.2% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 1.2% North Country 0.1% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.2% 1.4% Western New York 1.1% 1.3% 0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 866 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 455,626 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 455,626 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,095 13 Allegany 106 0 Broome 1,572 22 Cattaraugus 260 1 Cayuga 215 4 Chautauqua 573 5 Chemung 461 21 Chenango 249 0 Clinton 160 1 Columbia 591 0 Cortland 171 0 Delaware 134 1 Dutchess 5,120 5 Erie 11,342 34 Essex 167 0 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 335 1 Genesee 321 2 Greene 323 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 334 0 Jefferson 170 3 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 207 0 Madison 493 0 Monroe 6,026 24 Montgomery 232 0 Nassau 46,643 67 Niagara 1,777 4 NYC 242,693 382 Oneida 2,412 5 Onondaga 4,365