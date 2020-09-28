“Tonight, members of the Jewish community will gather with family and friends to begin the observance of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. The Day of Atonement provides a sacred time to reflect, repent, and forgive — an opportunity to begin the new year stronger and more united.

“While we faced a myriad of unprecedented challenges this past year, I hope that, on this solemn day, New Yorkers are reminded of how we showed that when we act as a community — when we support and care for one another — there is no obstacle we can’t overcome. Our determination to meet New York’s promise of an equal, safe, and secure society for all is unfazed. Together, we can and we will achieve it.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I wish all those observing a safe and meaningful holiday, and an easy fast. Gmar Chatima Tova.”