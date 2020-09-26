Adjunct Instructor Musco Millner received the Excellence in Adjunct Teaching Award. Millner, who has been with the College since 2011, teaches primarily in the School of STEM, but has also taught courses in the School of Public and Human Services. He is committed to service leadership, collaboration with students and colleagues, and is always willing to lead by example. Millner motivates his students by infusing his own life experiences, including his career with the New York State Troopers, into the classroom with powerful presentations and thought-provoking discussions.
Deanna Ferro-Aurience, director of development in the Office of Institutional Advancement, received the Excellence in Professional Service Award. Ferro-Aurience, who has been with MVCC since 2011, consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to her colleagues and the greater community. She oversees the everyday operation and long-term strategic planning for development efforts at the College and managing several grants for MVCC’s thINCubator. Ferro-Aurience is a sought-after colleague, recognized by her peers as meticulous and thorough, and one who can be depended on to go above and beyond all expectations.
The SUNY Chancellor's Awards for Excellence are System-level honors conferred to acknowledge and provide recognition for consistently superior professional achievement and to encourage the ongoing pursuit of excellence. These programs underscore SUNY's commitment to sustaining intellectual vibrancy, advancing the boundaries of knowledge, providing the highest quality of instruction, and serving the public good. Through these awards, SUNY publicly proclaims its pride in the accomplishment and personal dedication of its instructional faculty, librarians and professional staff across its campuses.