Earlier this year, several Mohawk Valley Community College faculty and staff members received the prestigious SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence, system-wide recognition of their consistently exceptional professional achievement.

Aaron Fried, associate professor and coordinator of academic program development, received the Excellence in Faculty Service Award. Fried, who has been with MVCC since 2010, teaches Anatomy and Physiology in the College's School of STEM, with an unwavering commitment to equity and educational excellence. He has consistently demonstrated innovation and initiative to improve efficiency and productivity in the classroom. He also leads and supports College-wide initiatives that will help to shape the future of MVCC. Through his work with the College-Wide Curriculum Committee and the Guided Pathways initiative, Fried has developed and encouraged stronger connections and partnerships within the College.

Professor Christine Miller received the Excellence in Teaching Award. Miller, whose tenure dates back to 1994, teaches photography in MVCC's School of Art. She is deeply dedicated to her students, her colleagues, and her craft. Miller's exceptional commitment to equity in the classroom provides her peers with a model for aspirational pedagogical techniques. Serving as the chair of Faculty Caucus, Miller has proven to be an invaluable asset with her energy, inspiration, and a collaborative mindset. She also serves as co-coordinator of the Employee Enrichment Program, designing and implementing New Faculty and Employee Enrichment Institutes.

Adjunct Instructor Musco Millner received the Excellence in Adjunct Teaching Award. Millner, who has been with the College since 2011, teaches primarily in the School of STEM, but has also taught courses in the School of Public and Human Services. He is committed to service leadership, collaboration with students and colleagues, and is always willing to lead by example. Millner motivates his students by infusing his own life experiences, including his career with the New York State Troopers, into the classroom with powerful presentations and thought-provoking discussions.

Deanna Ferro-Aurience, director of development in the Office of Institutional Advancement, received the Excellence in Professional Service Award. Ferro-Aurience, who has been with MVCC since 2011, consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to her colleagues and the greater community. She oversees the everyday operation and long-term strategic planning for development efforts at the College and managing several grants for MVCC’s thINCubator. Ferro-Aurience is a sought-after colleague, recognized by her peers as meticulous and thorough, and one who can be depended on to go above and beyond all expectations.