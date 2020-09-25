Local 1126 stands for safe staffing and strong patient protection.

September 25, 2020-Fifteen-hundred members of the Communications Workers of America Local 1126 have endorsed Marianne Buttenschon for re-election to the New York State Assembly.

Local 1126 is best known for representing hospital workers fighting for safe staffing, stronger patient protection and (providing) adequate PPE during the COVID 19 Pandemic.

In correspondence to Buttenschon declaring the union’s backing of the incumbent Assembly Member, Thomas Brosnan, Chair of the CWA Political Action Team wrote:

“It is obvious that Buttenschon knows what is important to the citizens she represents. Her work to better this area is appreciated.”

Assemblywoman Buttenschon has sponsored bills mandating safe staffing levels in hospitals and nursing homes. She’s calling for allowing the elderly to receive visits from family members and aggressively favors an honest, thorough investigation into thousands of deaths in New York State nursing homes.

“Local 1126 is the definition of ‘health care heroes.’ Even as they endured the threat of furloughs they still showed up to care for our sick and elderly,” Buttenschon stated. “The CWA fought COVID in our hospitals and nursing homes. They even took the fight to the streets by rallying for safe staffing and sufficient supplies of PPE. I am proud- but I am even more humbled- by their endorsement.”

Buttenschon represents Utica, Rome, Whitestown, Marcy, Frankfort and Floyd