On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Detectives Bryan Zoeckler and Robert Galluppi arrested Donald W. Decarolis (40 YO W/M) after an investigation by Detectives Bryan Zoeckler and Kelly Lupinski. Decarolis was arrested regarding a vandalism complaint that occurred on September 5, 2020, on First Street in the City of Rome. The victim reported her rented UHaul truck had been written on. The writing consisted of swastikas and racially derogatory language. In addition, one tire on the truck was flattened with a sharp object.

Decarolis was charged with:

Aggravated Harassment in the 1st-degree subsection 3. Criminal Mischief 4th (with a hate crime designation) Criminal Mischief 4th (without a hate crime designation) Making Graffiti Criminal Tampering 4th

He was transported to Rome Police Department, processed, and arraigned in Rome City Court by the Honorable Judge Gregory Ameroso where he was released on his own recognizance.

We would like to thank the members of the Rome Police Department for their tireless effort in coming to a successful resolution of this heinous hate crime. The City of Rome and our Police Department do not, and will not tolerate this type of hateful activity in our City. We will devote all resources at our disposal to identify, arrest, and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law. – Mayor Izzo and Chief Beach

