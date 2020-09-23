Related: Morgan Stewart Expecting First Child With Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart is pregnant!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced she and fiancé Jordan McGraw are expecting their first child together. Morgan took to Instagram on Monday, Aug. 10 with a must-see video revealing the sex of their baby.

Spoiler alert: It’s a girl!

“She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” Morgan captioned her post. Jordan wrote, “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

The engaged pair also tell E! News exclusively, “We are so excited about our baby girl! We can’t WAIT to meet her!”

In the video, Jordan pops a massive balloon and pink confetti flies out. The lovebirds are noticeably shocked as they embrace each other for what was surely an unforgettable moment. Jordan’s famous parents, Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, were both present for the big reveal and shared congratulatory messages on social media.

“We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay!” Dr. Phil shared, while his wife wrote, “It’s official!!! We’re having another grand baby!!! It’s a precious girl!!! We love you Jordan and Morgan.”

photos

2020 Celebrity Babies

On July 4, Morgan announced her engagement to Jordan. Weeks later, she would make her highly-anticipated return to E!’s Daily Pop with a few juicy details about the musician’s proposal. “We were staying at a hotel because we were in the process of moving, and we were sitting outside…and we kind of got into, not a mini-fight, but…” Morgan shared before Jordan explained that the “fight” was planned.

View this post on Instagram She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed 🥰 A post shared by Morgan Stewart (@morganstewart) on Aug 10, 2020 at 3:24pm PDT

“You gaslighted me a little bit,” the mom-to-be teased, “talking about how I’m going to be a long-term girlfriend. Obviously [I] did not respond well to that and got a little bit upset.

Morgan added, “Then he came back, he said, ‘Let’s change that. Will you stop being my girlfriend?’ and got on one knee. And then he opened the box, and I was like, ‘100 percent I’m saying yes, regardless if I like you.'”

View this post on Instagram We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter A post shared by Dr. Phil (@drphil) on Aug 10, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT

The couple’s love story began back in their high school days, however their paths crossed once again earlier this year. The rest, as they say, is history!

Watch Morgan and Jordan find out the sex of their little one in the video above! Fans can hear more about Morgan’s journey to motherhood when she spills all the exclusive details on Tuesday’s episode of Daily Pop at 12:30 p.m.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on E! before it moves to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28!

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Source