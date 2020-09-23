

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A husband and wife were able to get out of their home on Calumet Trace after a fire in their garage quickly spread.

Murfreesboro officials say crews arrived on scene and saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters began attacking the fire in the garage and in the attic.

The home sustained major fire, smoke and water damage.

Investigators believe the fire may have started in the garage and quickly spread to a bonus room on the second floor and the attic at around 10:21 a.m. Friday.

While crews extinguished the fire, other firefighters were able to save several family photos.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

