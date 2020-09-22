Kelly Clarkson is stepping into the shoes of Simon Cowell.

The woman of many talents confirmed on Monday, Aug. 10 that she will be filling in for Cowell on this week’s episodes of America’s Got Talent. She said in a statement, “My friend Simon Cowell is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler and hotter is taking his seat. The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson.”

“You’re welcome in advance,” Kelly cheekily ended her announcement.

The accident the singer was referring to took place Saturday, Aug. 8. At the time, a spokesperson for Simon shared that the 60-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. They added that he had been test-riding a new electric bike at his Malibu home when the fall took place.

The star later took to Twitter to assure his fans that he would make a swift recovery. “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” the 60-year-old shared. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

It seems fitting that the American Idol winner would step in for her former judge, seeing as she’s now a coach for The Voice. In her role as a coach for the NBC show, Kelly’s proven she has an eye for talent, with her contestant Bryn Cartelli winning in season 14.

To see Kelly on America’s Got Talent tune in to NBC on Tuesday from 8 to 10 p.m. ET/PT and Wednesday from 8 to 9 p.m. ET/PT.

(E! News and America’s Got Talent are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

