September 21, 2020–Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-I Utica/Rome) presented leaders of Utica’s Interfaith Coalition of Greater Utica with a resolution that she passed designating September 21 as a Day of Peace in New York State (K.981 of 2020).

“The Interfaith Coalition has made immeasurable contributions to the City of Utica and the greater Mohawk Valley,” Buttenschon said. “My resolution honors the individuals, groups and organizations that have worked to bridge cultural divides and create tolerance with the 119th district, and throughout the state. It’s important that we recognize the activities and social affairs that these organizations host in order to promote peace, especially during a time when many people are affected by violent conflict and tension are rising.”

Buttenschon presented the resolution to Reverend Jeanne Kumbalek, Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Utica, Ken Pollard, Cornerstone Community Church, Jill Farnham-Us, Interfaith Coalition Co-Chair, Brent Rodriguez-Plate, Hamilton College, Interfaith Coalition Co-Chair and Ed Blackshear, Preacher Stewart in front of Hope Chapel A.M.E Zion Church on South Street.

The resolution was transmitted to the Interfaith Coalition of Greater Utica, Inc., whose organization offers extensive resources and support to diverse cultural, ethnic, and religious traditions seeking to develop relationships built upon mutual respect for diversity, while embracing common humanity. Their values, such as compassion, love, justice, understanding and inclusion, works to create a better place to live through education, dialogue and service. This organization promotes interfaith discussion to support a peaceful community.

While COVID-19 has made our communities more socially distant, it’s also shown that unprecedented challenges like a global pandemic can only be overcome through collaboration and cooperation, noted Buttenschon.