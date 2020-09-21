“New York’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She was a daughter of Brooklyn and the embodiment of all that it means to be New York tough — yet her life was a testament that tough does not preclude acting with respect, grace, and dignity. I know I speak for the entire family of New York when I say we are absolutely devastated by this loss.

“As an advocate, litigator, professor, and judge, Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled voice for our better angels and a singular force for equality and justice throughout her extraordinary career. In an era when women like her were asked why they were ‘taking the place of a man,’ she fought tirelessly to ensure our country lived up to its founding ideals, especially for all those marginalized by the status quo — from women and communities of color, to the disabled and the LGBTQ community.

“While there is still so much progress left to be made on the march towards gender equality and women’s rights, Justice Ginsberg’s legacy will continue to be a beacon for all of us in the fight.

“My thoughts are with Justice Ginsberg’s family tonight, especially her daughter Jane and son James.”