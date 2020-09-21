Pictured left to right: Jimmy Clifford; Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director; Kelly Carinci, Kelberman Center Chief Development Officer; Mike Clifford and Jim Clifford.

Cliff’s Local Market and The Kelberman Center are teaming up for the month of October to spread awareness and raise funds for autism within our community. Beginning October 1 and lasting throughout the month, all Cliff’s Local Markets will be offering autism awareness puzzle pieces for purchase at their registers, as a charitable retail fundraising event for the Kelberman Center. When customers purchase a paper puzzle piece, they are helping local children and adults with autism reach their fullest potential.

Tara Costello, Kelberman Center Executive Director, thanked representatives from Cliff’s Local Market for their partnership and commitment to helping families in our community. Costello stated, “Community partnerships are vital to sustaining programs and services at the Kelberman Center. This commitment to helping children and adults and their families is a gift that will allow families to be connected with life-changing autism services now and for years to come. Thank you to Cliff’s Local Market and to the Clifford Family for making our friends, neighbors and family members with autism feel truly included and celebrated.”

Jim Clifford, Owner and President of Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. and Cliff’s Local Market, expressed his excitement about what he hopes to be an annual fundraising event. “As a local community partner, the Clifford team is thrilled to be joining the Kelberman Center in raising additional awareness and support for autism. We know our store teams and generous patrons across Central New York will embrace this event, which we expect will provide a strong first year and ongoing success. We have great admiration and appreciation for The Kelberman Center and the fine work they do with local families in our communities.”

The Kelberman Center, an affiliate of Upstate Caring Partners, Inc., provides state-of-the-art programs and services for children and adults with ASD and their families, with locations in both Utica and Syracuse, New York. Specialized staffing is highly trained to meet the needs of individuals with ASD and includes psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers and educational and behavior specialists.

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 19 convenience stores located throughout the Central New York Region. Cliff’s stores offer a wide variety of options with made-to-order fresh food selections, premium brewed coffee, hot pizzas, and more. With nearly 60 years in business, the Clifford family has a long history of giving back to communities through supporting several charities, community-wide events, and local organizations.