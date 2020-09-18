Utica, NY – Red Pandas have become a favorite of Zoo visitors all over the world. The adorable animals have captured the hearts of millions on the internet, but they face very real threats in the wild. That is why the Utica Zoo will be celebrating International Red Panda Weekend on September 19-20 to help raise awareness and funds to help support conservation efforts going on in the field.

Red Panda Day in 2019 welcomed the newly birthed cubs to the Utica Zoo with plenty of fanfare, activities, and awareness of the threats that Red Pandas face in the wild. In 2020, the Zoo will be continuing the tradition of raising awareness and raising funds for the Red Panda Network, a leader in conservation activities throughout China and Nepal dedicated to saving these animals from extinction. Visitors will also enjoy learning about the adorable animals through an educational scavenger hunt. Make sure to arrive early to witness the Zoo’s Red Panda family take part in their special enrichment activities.

Visitors are encouraged to symbolically adopt one of the Red Pandas, pick up a Red Panda gift at the Gift Shop, or become a Utica Zoo member. All of these methods of support will help the Utica Zoo continue to care for their Red Pandas and continue to support conservation efforts in the field.

The Utica Zoo is open from 10am-4pm every day of the week. Social distancing measures and mask requirements are still in place to ensure the safety of all visitors, the Utica Zoo staff, and their animals.

For more information about this, or anything Utica Zoo related, visit UticaZoo.org, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @uticazoo.